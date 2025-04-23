“Deeply disturbing,” Trump affirms US support to India post J&K violence

US President Donald Trump affirmed his support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the victims of terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on Tuesday.

Trump said he stood with India in its fight against terrorism.

In a post on Truth Social, he said, “Deeply disturbing news out of Kashmir. The United States stands strong with India against Terrorism. We pray for the souls of those lost, and for the recovery of the injured. Prime Minister Modi, and the incredible people of India, have our full support and deepest sympathies. Our hearts are with you all!”

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday affirmed the US support for India.

The US Department of State condemned the heinous killing of tourists and civilians in the state.

In a post on X, Rubio stated, “The United States stands with India”.

The State Department Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs stated that it was monitoring the situation and called for perpetrators to be held accountable.

In a post on X it said, “The United States strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Kashmir. Nothing can justify such a heinous act killing tourists and civilians. Our thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. We continue to monitor the situation and call for perpetrators to be held accountable.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Trump is expected to speak to PM Modi regarding the attack later in the day and that he has been briefed about the attack by the National Security Adviser.

“In regards to the terrorist attack that took place in India earlier today, the President has been briefed by the National Security Adviser. He’s being kept up to speed as more facts are learned. What we know already is dozens were killed and even more were injured in a brutal terrorist attack in a popular tourist location in South Kashmir,” she said.

Leavitt said the phone call will affirm US support to its ally, India.

“President Trump will be speaking with Prime Minister Modi as soon as he possibly can to express his heartfelt condolences for those lost and our prayers are with those injured and our nation’s support for our ally India,” she said.

Further condemning terrorism, Leavitt said that such incidents are the reason peacekeeping forces continue their missions.

“These types of horrific events by terrorists are why those of us who work for peace and stability in the world continue our mission. So we’ll give you a readout of that call later this afternoon,” she said.

The Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched a search operation in the general area of Baisran, Pahalgam, Anantnag, to nab the perpetrators of the attack. Candle marches were held at several places in Jammu and Kashmir by local people against the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman cut short their visit to foreign nations in the wake of the terror attack in Pahalgam. (ANI)