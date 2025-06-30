BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

“Govt has made all arrangements for smooth Amarnath Yatra”: CM Omar Abdullah 

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read
ANI photo

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said the government has made all the arrangements for smooth conduct of Amarnath Yatra.

Speaking with reporters, per news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), XM Omar said that they hope and pray for the safe and smooth conduct of the yatra.

“The Lieutenant Governor chaired meetings with political parties and civil society members and assured adequate security arrangements are in place for the yatris,” he said.

He added they are now waiting for yatris, who will be flagged-off from Jammu tomorrow. “We hope they turn up in large numbers and pray that they return home safely,” CM Omar said.

Amarnath Yatra will commence from July 3 in Jammu and Kashmir amid multi-layered security arrangements—(KNO)

