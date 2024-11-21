DC Bandipora reviews functioning of RDD Sector Emphasizes timely completion of Tasks with High-Quality Standards

Bandipora, Nov 21: The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Bandipora, Manzoor Ahmad Qadri, on Thursday, reviewed the functioning of the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department in a meeting held at the Mini Secretariat, Bandipora.

The meeting focused on evaluating the progress and impact of ongoing schemes and projects in rural areas under the jurisdiction of the RDD, ensuring the effective execution of rural development initiatives.

During the review, the DC took a comprehensive assessment of various aspects of the RDD sector, including the implementation of MGNREGA, PMAY-G (SECC and NON-SECC), PMAY-G Land Allotment, UT CAPEX (CD&PYTS), and the status of various works under ABDP.

Assistant Commissioner Development Bandipora briefed the chair, informing that District Bandipora comprises 12 blocks. Under MGNREGA, 11,424 households have been provided employment, with a wage expenditure of Rs.1162.46 lakhs. He also reported that under UT CAPEX (CD&PYTS) Phase I, 9 works were authorized, of which 7 have been tendered, with a financial outlay of Rs.42 lakhs. For Phase II, 14 works were authorized, with a financial outlay of Rs.47.37 lakhs.

Highlighting the importance of MGNREGA in the upliftment of rural areas, the DC remarked that the scheme embodies the socialist spirit of the country and the Constitution. “We, being at the grassroots, should strive hard to uphold this spirit as a testament to our resolve to serve the country and honor the Constitution,” the DC said.

The DC emphasized the primary objective of the RDD, which is the socio-economic upliftment of rural communities. He urged officials to move beyond traditional works such as bunds, paths, and lanes, directing their focus towards employment generation and skill development—core aspects of RDD’s mission.

“It is important to utilize local skills to achieve desired objectives. With high public expectations, the RDD must strive to meet and exceed these aspirations,” he added.

He also stressed adhering to guidelines and addressing bottlenecks to ensure the timely completion of all projects.

Among others the meeting was attended by CPO Bandipora, DIO Bandipora, DPM NRLM Bandipora, BDOs of Bandipora, Aloosa, Ganasthan, Sumbal and Nowgam besides other concerned officers.