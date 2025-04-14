Developing Story

CM Omar Abdullah slams Waqf Ammendment Act 2025, Says it targets one Religion

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

In a sharp response to the recently passed Waqf Amendment Act 2025, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday voiced strong opposition, alleging the legislation discriminates against a particular religious community.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Abdullah said, “My party has already filed a petition in front of the Supreme Court. Now leave it to the judges. We are amongst a number of organisations that have approached the Supreme Court to look at this. Let them take a look at it.”

“We believe that this piece of legislation has targeted one particular religion. We are supposed to be a secular state. All religions are supposed to be treated equally,” Abdullah asserted, underlining concerns about the Act’s constitutional validity.

“We believe that we have a right to be treated equally. We want the Supreme Court to adjudicate on this. Now we will wait…” he added, indicating the matter is now in the hands of the judiciary.

The central government has defended the amendment, claiming it is aimed at bringing transparency and accountability. However, opposition parties and civil society groups continue to raise alarms over its broader implications.

You Might Also Like

JK polls: 11.11% turnout recorded till 9 am in first phase of polls

MeT Predicts light rains, snowfall in Kashmir on Monday

Encounter Breaks Out In Srinagar’s Khanyar 

The days of separatism, terrorism, corruption and dynastic politics are over in J&K: LG Sinha

Our government prioritizes sports development in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh: PM Modi

Share This Article
Previous Article Bandipora Police Hosts Students from Faiz-e-Aam Secondary School for Immersive Policing Experience
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Bandipora Police Hosts Students from Faiz-e-Aam Secondary School for Immersive Policing Experience
Breaking
LG Sinha Inaugurates Superior Polymers India Pvt Ltd’s manufacturing unit at Kathua
Breaking
Wild Bear kills 8 Cattle in North Kashmir in Two Weeks 
Breaking
“Shouldn’t forget days of Congress rule”: PM Modi during Haryana visit
Breaking