CM Omar Abdullah slams Waqf Ammendment Act 2025, Says it targets one Religion

In a sharp response to the recently passed Waqf Amendment Act 2025, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday voiced strong opposition, alleging the legislation discriminates against a particular religious community.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Abdullah said, “My party has already filed a petition in front of the Supreme Court. Now leave it to the judges. We are amongst a number of organisations that have approached the Supreme Court to look at this. Let them take a look at it.”

“We believe that this piece of legislation has targeted one particular religion. We are supposed to be a secular state. All religions are supposed to be treated equally,” Abdullah asserted, underlining concerns about the Act’s constitutional validity.

“We believe that we have a right to be treated equally. We want the Supreme Court to adjudicate on this. Now we will wait…” he added, indicating the matter is now in the hands of the judiciary.

The central government has defended the amendment, claiming it is aimed at bringing transparency and accountability. However, opposition parties and civil society groups continue to raise alarms over its broader implications.