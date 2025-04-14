Bandipora Police Hosts Students from Faiz-e-Aam Secondary School for Immersive Policing Experience

Bandipora, 14 April: Bandipora Police today hosted a group of students from Faiz-e-Aam Secondary School for an interactive and educational visit to the Police Station Bandipora. The initiative aimed to provide students with a firsthand understanding of police operations and promote a positive relationship between law enforcement and the community.

The students were given a comprehensive overview of the police department’s functions, including crime prevention, investigation, and community outreach. A highlight of the visit was an engaging role-playing exercise where one student was given role as SHO (Station House Officer) to experience the responsibilities and challenges of police leadership. Other students were also assigned different policing roles, allowing them to actively participate in various activities and understand the different facets of police work.

Throughout the day, DySP Headquarters Latief Khan and SHO PS Bandipora Iftikhar Ahmad personally accompanied the students, providing insightful explanations and guiding them through each activity. The students were given a real-hand experience of traffic management, market checking, and police station operations, under the direct supervision and guidance of the officers.

They learned how to direct traffic flow, enforce traffic laws, and ensure road safety. Students also participated in market inspections, learning about maintaining order and ensuring public safety. Furthermore, the students explored the inner workings of the police station, including record-keeping procedures, the function of the lock-up, and the processes involved in investigations.

“This visit was designed to demystify the work of the police and encourage young people to consider careers in law enforcement,” said SSP Bandipora Harmeet Singh Mehta. “We believe that by fostering a better understanding of our role in the community, we can build trust and cooperation.”

The students expressed their enthusiasm and appreciation for the opportunity to learn about the police department. The Bandipora Police plans to continue these educational initiatives to strengthen community relations and inspire future generations.