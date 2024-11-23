Breaking

CM Omar Abdullah lays foundation stone for development of Bagh-e-Gul-e-Dawood (Chrysanthemum Theme Garden)  

RK Online Desk
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday Laid the foundation stone for the upgrade of a cutting-edge flower nursery and the development of Bagh-e-Gul-e-Dawood (Chrysanthemum Theme Garden) in Srinagar.

In a post on Facebook, CM wrote, “We are expanding our offerings to tourists during the ‘off-season’ months of October and November. Alongside the renowned Tulip Garden, this new addition will surely captivate visitors with its vibrant blooms.”

“Kudos to the Parks and Gardens Department and Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology-Kashmir for their innovative concept of introducing Bagh-e-Gul-e-Dawood – the Chrysanthemum Garden. Who could have imagined that a flower blossoming in autumn could become the hero of October and November, much like the Tulip Garden is for March and April,”he added.

“This new attraction is set to elevate the tourism experience in Srinagar and showcase the beauty of nature in a unique and captivating way. Here are some highlights of the event,” CM mentioned in a post.

