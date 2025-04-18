Breaking

CM Omar Abdullah Expresses Condolences on Demise of Shia Scholar Allama Syed Mohammad Baqir

"Heartfelt condolences to his family, followers mourning this great loss" : CM

RK Online Desk
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday expressed condolences on the demise of distinguished Shia Scholar, Cleric and religious leader Allama Agha Syed Mohammad Baqir Al-Moosavi.

In a post on X, CM wrote, “Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. Deeply saddened by the passing of distinguished Shia scholar, cleric, and religious leader Allama Agha Syed Mohammad Baqir Al-Moosavi.

“His profound contributions to religious thought, social harmony, and public service in J&K leave behind a legacy that will be remembered with deep respect and affection. Heartfelt condolences to his family, followers mourning this great loss.” he added.

