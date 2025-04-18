CM Omar Abdullah Expresses Condolences on Demise of Shia Scholar Allama Syed Mohammad Baqir

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday expressed condolences on the demise of distinguished Shia Scholar, Cleric and religious leader Allama Agha Syed Mohammad Baqir Al-Moosavi.

In a post on X, CM wrote, “Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. Deeply saddened by the passing of distinguished Shia scholar, cleric, and religious leader Allama Agha Syed Mohammad Baqir Al-Moosavi.

“His profound contributions to religious thought, social harmony, and public service in J&K leave behind a legacy that will be remembered with deep respect and affection. Heartfelt condolences to his family, followers mourning this great loss.” he added.