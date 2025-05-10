“Closely following ongoing situation, deeply concerned”, says China on escalating tensions between India, Pakistan

China expressed deep concerns on the rising tensions between India and Pakistan and said that it is following the ongoing situation. The remarks were made by the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Saturday.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson was responding to a question on allegations by Pakistan that India “hit targets including the Nur Khan air base on the early morning of May 10”.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said, “China is closely following the ongoing situation between India and Pakistan and is deeply concerned about the escalation. We strongly urge both sides to act in the larger interest of peace and stability, exercise calm and restraint, return to the track of political settlement through peaceful means, and refrain from any action that could further escalate tension.”

The statement further added, “This will be important for the fundamental interest of both India and Pakistan, and for a stable and peaceful region.”

In the concluding remarks, the Spokesperson said that China is willing to “play a constructive role to this end.”

“This is also what the international community hopes to see. China is willing to continue to play a constructive role to this end.”

This comes as tensions between the two countries continues to escalate.

Pakistan carried out cross-border shelling on Saturday, causing significant damage to civilian areas in Jammu’s Rajouri district and heightening fears among residents.

A series of explosions damaged several houses and properties across the region, triggering panic among residents.

India launched the retaliatory strikes immediately after Pakistan attacked 26 locations across India on Saturday, the sources told ANI. Intermittent firing is still going on at several places along the Line of Control (LoC).

At least four airbases in Pakistan were hit by Indian strikes in the early hours of Saturday, top government sources said, as tensions between the two countries continue to escalate.

Drones have been sighted at 26 locations along the International Border and LoC with Pakistan. These include suspected armed drones. The locations include Baramulla, Srinagar, Awantipora, Nagrota, Jammu, Ferozpur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Lalgarh Jatta, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bhuj, Kuarbet and Lakhi Nala.

Regrettably, an armed drone targeted a civilian area in Ferozpur, resulting in injuries to members of a local family. The injured have been provided medical assistance, and security forces have sanitised the area.

The Indian Armed Forces are maintaining a high state of alert, and all such aerial threats are being tracked and engaged using counter-drone systems. The situation is under close and constant watch & prompt action is being taken wherever necessary. Citizens, especially in border areas, are advised to remain indoors, limit unnecessary movement, and strictly follow safety instructions issued by local authorities. While there is no need for panic, heightened vigilance and precaution are essential,” the Ministry of Defence said in its statement. (ANI)