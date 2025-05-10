Breaking

Union Minister Jitendra Singh to review security of scientific, technical installations

ANI
Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh will review the security of scientific and technical installations across India today in a meeting with senior officials and heads of institutions to ensure safety and preparedness.

On Thursday, Dr Singh held a detailed review meeting with Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar and district officials from Kathua, Samba, Jammu, Poonch, and Rajouri to review the administrative arrangements and public confidence-building measures in the wake of the developments of the last two days.

The meeting was mainly focused on public safety, civil defence, transport, bunkers, evacuee camps, medical care, and tackling fake news, following recent developments over the past two days.

Dr Singh praised the district teams’ quick action and stressed the need to face the situation with full government and public support under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

In a post on X, Dr Singh wrote, “With Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sh Ramesh Kumar and DMs/DCs of #Kathua, #Samba, #Jammu, #Poonch and #Rajouri, held a detailed review of the administrative arrangements and public confidence-building measures in the wake of the developments of the last two days. Must appreciate the prompt and effective steps taken by each of the concerned district teams.”

Meanwhile, in a decisive retaliatory action following unprovoked firing by Pakistan Rangers on Friday night, the Border Security Force (BSF) has confirmed the complete destruction of a terrorist launch pad located at Looni in Pakistan’s Sialkot district, opposite the Akhnoor area of Jammu.

The strike was part of a measured response to the ceasefire violation that began around 9 pm on Friday.

The BSF, which is mandated to guard 3,323 km India-Pakistan border, had also issued a Hand-Held Thermal Imager (HHTI) clip of destruction of Pakistni Post Dhandhar.

India launched the retaliatory strikes immediately after Pakistan attacked 26 locations across India on Saturday, the sources told ANI. Intermittent firing is still going on at several places along the Line of Control (LoC).

At least four airbases in Pakistan were hit by Indian strikes in the early hours of Saturday, top government sources said, as tensions between the two countries continue to escalate. (ANI)

 

 

