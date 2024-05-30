Breaking

Bus Carrying Pilgrims Rolls Down Into Deep Gorge on Jammu-Poonch Highway, Casualties Feared

Over two dozen pilgrims have sustained injuries and several others feared dead after a bus carrying them plunged down a deep gorge along Jammu-Poonch highway on Thursday afternoon.

An official told  that a bus (UP81CT-4058) carrying pilgrims from Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, to Shiv Khori plunged in an around 150 ft. deep gorge near Chungi Mode at Chowki Choura between Akhnoor and Bhambla.

The bus, the official said, was carrying around sixty passengers, most of whom have sustained injuries even as casualties can’t be ruled out.

“A wide scale rescue operation has been launched at the site and many of those injured in the incident, evacuated for immediate treatment,” the official said further.

This is an emerging story and will be updated as more details pour in. (GNS)

 

