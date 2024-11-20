Blaming PDP won’t erase NC’s historic betrayals: Waheed Para

Hitting back at Nasir Sogami, Waheed Para stated that blaming the PDP cannot absolve the National Conference (NC) of its historic betrayals and fresh compromises on Article 370.

He criticized NC’s failure to deliver on its promise of one lakh jobs, with only one appointment made so far.

Para emphasized that PDP’s alliances with Congress or BJP were based on a Common Minimum Program, focusing on addressing Kashmir’s core issues and promoting dialogue within the framework of the Constitution. In contrast, he accused NC of using alliances solely to normalize its betrayals and compromises, avoiding accountability for unfulfilled promises in their poll manifesto.

“NC doesn’t want people to question their broken promises and even refrains from mentioning them in their resolutions. They have abandoned our resolutions, both written and verbal commitments in the Assembly,” Para added.

He reiterated that the PDP has consistently been true to its agenda, both in and out of government. Even during the 2014 alliance, the party’s focus remained on addressing Kashmir’s core issues through dialogue.

He further added that since NC leadership doesn’t know anything about 5th August 2019, will they explain their meeting with PM on 3rd august 2019, when all the Kashmir was turned into jail.

Para questioned that how Nasir Aslam sahab wasn’t detained in 2019. why was he the sole exception, enjoyed freedom when everyone was in jail, questioned Parra.

He further asked to clarify NC about the agenda when they allied with BJP in 2000 for a Junior Ministerial berth in NDA.(KNS).