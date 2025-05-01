I&B Ministry issues media advisory to all media houses in Jammu & Kashmir 

The Government of India, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, on Thursday has issued a media advisory to all media houses in Jammu and Kashmir, urging them to exercise caution while reporting on ongoing operations in the region.

The advisory is based on letter No. 41015/3/2024-BC-III dated April 26, 2024, and further referenced on May 1.

The government has noticed that some fake news is being proliferated by various media houses, which can inadvertently assist hostile elements, lower operational effectiveness, and endanger the safety of personnel.

To prevent this, media houses are requested to refrain from real-time coverage, dissemination of visuals, or reporting based on source-based information related to defense operations or movement.

As per the advisory, “All media Houses are requested to implement the media advisory issued by Government of India, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and follow the security measures while publishing any news pertaining to ongoing Operations in J&K.”