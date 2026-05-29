Beyond Apples, Shopian’s Untapped Tourism Potential Awaits Attention

Raja Zaid

Shopian, May 29: Famous across the country for its apple orchards, south Kashmir’s Shopian district is now witnessing growing calls for the development of its largely untapped tourism sector, with residents and stakeholders urging the government to improve infrastructure and basic facilities at several scenic destinations.

Despite possessing immense tourism potential, Shopian continues to lag behind prominent tourist destinations such as Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Sonamarg and Dal Lake due to inadequate infrastructure and lack of sustained official attention.

Among the major attractions in the district is Peer Ki Gali, situated along the historic Mughal Road at an altitude of around 3,490 metres. Known for its snow-covered mountains, cool climate and scenic beauty, the destination attracts visitors during summer and winter seasons. However, locals say the absence of proper accommodation, restaurants, road maintenance, mobile connectivity and snow-clearance facilities has limited its tourism growth.

Residents said Peer Ki Gali receives nearly 10 to 15 feet of snowfall every winter, forcing the Mughal Road to remain closed for several months. They pointed out that unlike Gulmarg, which remains accessible due to better infrastructure and advanced snow-clearance systems, Peer Ki Gali continues to suffer from poor facilities.

Another emerging destination is Dubjan, located around 20 kilometres from Shopian town. Surrounded by dense forests and snow-clad mountains, the area has recently gained attention for winter tourism. The district administration has organised winter carnivals there over the past two years to attract tourists.

However, locals said the initiatives have failed to produce significant results due to the absence of basic tourism infrastructure such as hotels, transportation, restaurants, washrooms and tourist management systems.

Residents and tourism stakeholders are hopeful that the proposed 9-kilometre tunnel project on the Mughal Road will improve year-round connectivity between the Pir Panjal region and Kashmir Valley, boosting tourism and economic activity in the district.

Another scenic location, Shukroo, also remains largely unexplored despite its natural beauty and peaceful environment. Locals said the area continues to suffer from official neglect and lack of development.

Tourism stakeholders have appealed to the Jammu and Kashmir government, particularly Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who also holds the tourism portfolio, to focus on infrastructure development in Shopian. Residents believe that improved roads, accommodation facilities, communication networks and government support can help Shopian emerge as a major tourist destination while generating employment opportunities for local youth and boosting the region’s economy.