Reflects courage, swiftness, professionalism of disaster response agencies: Rajnath Singh lauds Gulmarg Gondola rescue operation

Gulmarg [Jammu and Kashmir], May 25 (ANI): SDRF personnel conducts a rescue operation at Gulmarg Gondola after the cable car service got halted due to a technical fault, in Gulmarg on Monday. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi , May 26 : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday lauded the successful efforts of security and rescue teams that were involved in the rescue of stranded tourists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Gulmarg after a technical malfunction left several Gondola car cabins stranded mid-air for around seven hours.



In an ‘X’ post, the Defence Minister said that the joint rescue team, which comprised the Indian Army, J&K Police, NDRF, SDRF, and civil administration, carried out the operation with efficiency and resolve.

He further considered the success of rescue operation as a reflection of swiftness, professionalism, courage, and coordination of country’s disaster response agencies.



“The successful rescue of 300 tourists stranded in cable cars in Gulmarg reflects the swiftness, professionalism, courage, and coordination of our disaster response agencies.

A joint rescue team comprising the Indian Army, J&K Police, NDRF, SDRF, and civil administration carried out the challenging operation with efficiency and resolve. The nation acknowledges and applauses the dedication and service of all personnel involved in this rescue operation,” the ‘X’ post from Singh said.



Around 300 tourists stranded in cable cars were safely evacuated after a nearly six-hour coordinated effort by multiple agencies in Jammu and Kashmir’s Gulmarg on Monday.



The large-scale rescue effort was launched after a technical malfunction led to several Gondola cabins being stranded. Officials said that out of 65 cable cars, 62 were affected, while three were not in operation at the time. Of these, 52 cabins were occupied, and 10 were empty.



According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, 286 people were safely evacuated in total, with 148 rescued from one side of the system and 138 from the other as operations continued in phases.



Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat said that a massive multi-agency rescue operation successfully evacuated stranded tourists after a technical snag developed in the Gulmarg Gondola. (ANI)