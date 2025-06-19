BreakingKashmir

Police use Facial Recognition System to identify OGW in Anantnag

RK Online Desk
In a significant development particularly ahead of the forthcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY-2025), the Facial Recognition System (FRS) deployed by District Police Anantnag at Langanbal Naka detected an Over-Ground Worker (OGW) today at approximately 1700 hrs.

A Police spokesperson said, The individual, a resident of Seer Hamdan (Police Station Mattan jurisdiction) with a prior FIR registered in 2005, was working as a carpenter.He was subsequently handed over to the Police Station Pahalgam for further legal action.

This swift interception highlights the impact of technology-driven policing and is to send a clear deterrent message to miscreants as SANJY-2025 approaches. District Police Anantnag has already enhanced electronic surveillance along all yatra access corridors to ensure a safe and seamless pilgrimage experience. Anyone attempting to disrupt public order—or threaten pilgrims’ safety—will be swiftly identified and dealt with under law.

District Police Anantnag remains committed to leveraging modern surveillance tools to safeguard citizens and pilgrims alike.

