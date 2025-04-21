Breaking

“As Srinagar -Jammu highway is closed”, Altaf Bukhari demands urgent launch of  Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express 

RK Online Desk
Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party President on Monday demands urgent launch of Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express.

In a post on X, Altaf Bukhari wrote, “At a time when the Srinagar-Jammu highway is closed due to weather calamity, and the Valley’s surface link with the rest of the country is disrupted, it is highly advisable to start the Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express on an urgent basis.”

“Since this high-speed train service, aimed at boosting regional connectivity and tourism, is already set to begin, the government should launch it immediately to ensure connectivity and allow the ongoing tourism season—currently at its peak—to continue without hindrance.” he added.

“The fanfare for the formal inauguration of this special train service can be held at a later date.
Thankfully, the Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express is already set to commence, as it was scheduled to be inaugurated by the Hon’ble Prime Minister on April 19, before being postponed. Therefore, starting the service now would be an appropriate step to support the people during this time of crisis.” Altaf Bukhari wrote in a post.

