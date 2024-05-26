Anantnag shuns poll boycott for future of youth; votes for releasing those in jails

Srinagar, May 25: In a historic shift, the residents of south Kashmir’s Anantnag actively participated in the voting process on Saturday, marking a departure from a decades-long tradition of staying away from polling booths. The significant voter turnout was driven by a collective desire to secure the release of youth currently languishing in jails.

Moderate polling was witnessed in Brinti village, where many former poll boycotters came forward to cast their votes. Residents arrived in groups, a notable contrast to the previously deserted polling stations.

Gulzar Ahmad, a local resident, noted, “This is the first time people have come out of their houses to cast their votes. The polling stations here used to look deserted, but this time people have come forward to vote to get people out of jails.”

Ahmad highlighted the villagers’ new sense of duty. “We cannot continue to turn a blind eye to the plight of our young ones behind bars. It is our duty to bring about change, starting right here at the polling booth,” he said.

The sentiment echoed throughout the village, with many expressing the need for those incarcerated to be given a chance to start fresh. “The government must provide them a chance to embrace democracy as everyone can make mistakes, and those who made mistakes years back must be released,” Ahmad added.

Nasir Ahmad, another local, stressed the importance of breaking the long silence, saying, “It is time to make our voices heard. Our youth deserve a chance to rebuild their lives outside those walls.”

This election was seen as pivotal, not just for development but for the valley’s identity and existence. “In the past, elections were for development, for governance, but these elections are for our identity, our existence,” Ahmad said.

The prolonged boycotts had hindered the village’s progress, leaving infrastructure and basic amenities in poor condition. “Due to boycotts of polls in the past, our village’s progress was hindered. Our roads and electricity infrastructure remain lacking, leaving our people without basic amenities. We now demand development and employment opportunities for our youth,” said another resident.

Meanwhile, the Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary constituency recorded approximately a 53 percent voter turnout, marking the highest polling percentage in its democratic history. Remarkably, this milestone was achieved without any reports of violence throughout the polling day, highlighting the community’s commitment to a peaceful and hopeful future.