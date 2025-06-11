BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

Traffic violations on Mughal Road: FIR registered, 04 persons booked, vehicle seized

RK Online Desk
In a significant move to ensure public safety and uphold traffic regulations, police in Shopian have registered FIR, seized a vehicle and booked four persons for serious traffic violations on the historic Mughal Road.

A Spokesperson said that Police Station Heerpora has registered FIR No. 24/2025 under Sections 281 and 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with a reckless driving incident reported on Mughal Road.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that a private car bearing registration number JK22B-9503 was being driven in a manner endangering public safety. The vehicle owner and three co-passengers have been booked in the instant case. Investigation has been set into motion, and further legal action will follow as per law.

SSP Shopian emphasized that J&K Police is committed to ensuring road safety. Mughal Road, being a high-altitude and sensitive route, demands cautious and responsible driving. Motorists are strongly advised to adhere to traffic rules in the interest of their own safety and that of others.

