“Accept mandate of people,” says Omar Abdullah after conceding defeat

After conceding defeat, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) vice-president and Baramulla Lok Sabha candidate Omar Abdullah said that he accepted the mandate of the people.

“… I knew this contest would be tough. I accept the mandate of the people. The people of Kargil and Leh have defeated the BJP. I congratulate them…,” Omar told reporters.

As per the latest trends shared by the Election Commission, Abdul Rashid Sheikh, an independent candidate was leading by over 203272 votes.

Abdul Rashid Sheikh, popularly known as Engineer Rashid polled 469574 votes while Omar Abdullah had 266301 votes.

The NC leader said, “We are very happy to see” the (Lok Sabha) results, adding that, “Exit poll predictions have been proved wrong”.

“The way Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister MK Stalin in Tamil Nadu, Sharad Pawar & Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Didi) in West Bengal and Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge saheb performed so well… No one had thought of this,” he said.

“For the National Democratic Alliance, running a coalition govt will be a new thing now. In the coming days, we will see how they will adjust their style to run a coalition govt,” Omar added.

Earlier in the day, the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said in a post on X, “I think it’s time to accept the inevitable. Congratulations to Engineer Rashid for his victory in North Kashmir. I don’t believe his victory will hasten his release from prison nor will the people of North Kashmir get the representation they have a right to but the voters have spoken and in a democracy, that’s all that matters”.

This is the first Lok Sabha election in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370. The elections to the five seats in Jammu and Kashmir were held in five phases.

The Lok Sabha elections were conducted in seven phases- on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. (ANI)