Acharya Abhinavagupta: Visionary Guardian of Kashmir’s Spiritual Heritage

HISTORICAL AND SPIRITUAL CITADEL

Today marks the birth anniversary of Shree Acharya Abhinavagupta, a polymath from 10th-century Kashmir, who is celebrated as one of the foremost luminaries of Indian intellectual tradition. His profound contributions span philosophy, aesthetics, literature, music, and theology, particularly through his expositions on Kashmir Shaivism or Trika Shaivism. Despite being largely forgotten over the centuries, recent interest has rekindled recognition of his syncretic philosophy and enduring influence. His legacy, once overshadowed, is now being appreciated for its depth and timeless relevance. His ideas and philosophies are seen deeply touching the contemporary subjects of Quantum Physics and Quantum Mechanics.

Kashmir, the land of sages and a citadel of spirituality, has always been held in the highest esteem. Even during the time of the Mahabharata, Lord Krishna declared it unwise to annex Kashmir, recognizing it as the land of Parvati. From the Mahabharata era until 900 AD, Kashmir served as a nurturing womb for diverse cultures, including Vedic, Vaishnavite, Shaivite, Buddhist, Tantric, and Shakti traditions. This period exemplified higher-order tolerance, with no clashes of cultures or exiles of faith and practices. It provided an enabling environment for the practice and debate of various viewpoints, contributing to the elevation of collective consciousness. This was the true essence of Kashmiriyat, far removed from what is being imposed today.

Kashmir has produced great saints, scholars, artists, and grammarians and is also the birthplace of some of the greatest kings and conquerors. These leaders extended their boundaries from Central Asia to Konkan and the North East without bloodshed, treachery, or plunder. Among these great kings, Lalitaditya Muktapida stands tall, often compared to Napoleon and Alexander. It is said that Lalitaditya’s conquests covered a greater area than both Alexander and Napoleon.

When Indian kings elsewhere were succumbing to external aggressions, Kashmir’s rulers gave invaders a tough time. Despite multiple attempts, Mahmud Ghaznavi and Muhammad Ghori were repeatedly defeated by Kashmir’s kings. Ghaznavi, in particular, faced defeat in numerous battles, including those at Rajouri, Poonch, and the fortress of Loharkoot. Unfortunately, Kashmir eventually fell to the cunning treachery of Shah Mir around 1338 AD, leading to consequences still felt today.

During the reign of the mighty Lalitaditya, Kashmir became an imperial power through his might, valor, and military skills. Lalitaditya brought Atrigupt, a Shaivite scholar, to Kashmir from the court of Yasovarman, the King of Kanauj. Despite being a Vaishnavite himself, Lalitaditya was deeply influenced by Atrigupt’s scholarly knowledge and invited him to Kashmir. This openness to learning and diversity is a testament to the unique and accommodative culture of Kashmir. Lalitaditya built a spacious house for Atrigupt and granted him a jagir of land. From this lineage emerged Abhinavagupta, also known as Acharya Abhinavagupta, an ardent practitioner of Shiva Yoga and considered by many to be a Bhairava incarnate. He was born around 940 AD to Narsimhagupta and greatly enriched India’s philosophical traditions.

Abhinavagupta’s birth is poetically described in the first shloka of his work, Tantraloka:

“VimalkalashriyaAbhinavshrishtiMahajanani….”

“Through the union of my mother Vimala and father Narsimhagupta, who was filled with the Amrit of Anuttara Shastra, I, Abhinavagupta, was born.”

Known as the Visionary of Visionaries, Thinker of Thinkers, Perceptor of Perceptors, and Acharya of Acharyas, Abhinavagupta’s disciple, Madhuraj, traveled from Madurai to Kashmir to find a guru and found one in Abhinavagupta. Madhuraj described Kashmir as the true seat of learning in his book, “Gurunath Paramarsh.”

Throughout his life, Abhinavagupta authored over 40 literary works on various disciplines, including systems, Siddhant, Kram, Bhairava, Yamala, Kaula, and Tantra Shastra. His prolific output, accomplished without modern technology and under harsh conditions, continues to attract global attention. More than 50 universities and scholars worldwide are currently researching his work. Abhinavagupta’s commentaries on Anandavardhana’s Dhvanyaloka and Bharata Muni’s Natyashastra earned him fame throughout India.

Interestingly, Rajatarangini, the historical chronicle of Kashmir, does not mention Abhinavagupta. This might be because Kalhana, its author, focused more on kings and court scholars, while Abhinavagupta operated independently of court patronage.

Sadly, much of Abhinavagupta’s work has been lost due to the turmoil in Kashmir after the 12th century, marked by destruction, vandalism, and plunder. It is said that at the age of 68, Abhinavagupta wrote the Bhairava Stotra and entered a cave near Bheerava with 1200 disciples, chanting the verses of Bhairava Stotra, and fully immersed himself in Shiva, never to return.

Remembering Abhinavagupta after 1000 years is crucial, especially as radicalized forces in Kashmir attempt to destroy its roots while exiles risk cultural dilution through geographical disintegration. Celebrating his millennial year every year for next few years will highlight Kashmir’s rich heritage and spiritual connections, enlightening Kashmiris, especially the youth, as well as the entire nation and the world. This celebration will serve as a true and rightful homage to this legendary figure.

(Author is Vice Chancellor, Shri Vishwakarma Skill University)