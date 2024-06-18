20-Year-old stabbed on Eid in Handwara, Two arrested as Victim sustains multiple injuries

A 20-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed by three people in the Maidan Chogal area of Handwara on the first day of Eid, Monday evening.

According to reports, Sahil Rafiq Khan, son of Mohammed Rafiq Khan, was attacked by a group of people while returning from distributing sacrificial meat to relatives in Handwara.

Speaking to Rising Kashmir, the victim recounted that the incident occurred in the late evening. He mentioned that one of the assailants held his arms while another attacked him with a knife.

Sahil Rafiq Khan sustained multiple injuries in the attack and was immediately taken to Chogal Hospital. He was subsequently referred to Associated Hospital GMC Handwara for further treatment.

The family of the victim has filed a police complaint and is demanding strict action against the perpetrators.

A police officer told Rising Kashmir that a case under relevant sections has already been registered, and two persons have been arrested so far. The officer added that the investigation is ongoing and that the motive for the attack remains unknown.