NIT Srinagar, IIT Delhi forge strategic alliance for research, innovation 

Srinagar, June 8: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar has entered into a strategic partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi under a nationwide research network initiative, paving the way for collaborative research, academic exchanges, and accelerated postgraduate opportunities for students from the Institution.

The MoU was signed by NIT Srinagar Director Prof. Binod Kumar Kanaujia and IIT Delhi Director Prof. Rangan Banerjee under the IIT Delhi–NIT Education and Research Network Initiative, a landmark programme designed to foster greater cooperation among premier technical institutions across the country.

The agreement was among 18 MoUs signed by IIT Delhi with various National Institutes of Technology on June 4, 2026, with the objective of advancing collaborative research, academic exchange, innovation, faculty development and institutional capacity building.

The MoU provides a comprehensive framework for cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including joint research projects, student and faculty exchanges, early admission pathways for NIT students into IIT Delhi’s Master’s and PhD programmes, credit transfer and sharing mechanisms, and the exchange of academic resources and scholarly publications.

A major highlight of the agreement is the provision for joint supervision of PhD, M.Tech and MSR students, enabling scholars to benefit from the expertise and research infrastructure of both institutions.

As per MoU, the faculty members from NIT Srinagar and IIT Delhi will collaborate on interdisciplinary research projects, while designated representatives from both institutions will oversee implementation and monitoring of collaborative programmes.

In a major academic reform, the agreement introduces an early admission pathway for meritorious NIT students seeking admission to IIT Delhi’s M.Tech, MSR and PhD programmes.

Eligible B.Tech and M.Tech students with a minimum good CGPA score will be able to pursue research projects and academic work at IIT Delhi and may receive provisional admission offers without the requirement of qualifying GATE or other national-level examinations, subject to performance-based evaluation.

The collaboration further includes provisions for credit transfer, credit sharing and advanced standing programmes. Under this framework, selected students can complete portions of their undergraduate studies at IIT Delhi and subsequently earn an M.Tech degree in an accelerated timeframe through recognition of previously completed academic work.

NIT Srinagar was represented at the event by Director Prof. Binod Kumar Kanaujia and Registrar Prof. Atikur Rehman.

On the occasion, Prof. Kanaujia described the partnership as a transformative initiative that would create new avenues for academic excellence, innovation and interdisciplinary research.

Speaking on the occasion, IIT Delhi Director Prof. Rangan Banerjee highlighted the importance of building strong networks among premier technical institutions to address national priorities through collaborative research and innovation.

He noted that partnerships of this nature would contribute significantly to India’s aspiration of becoming a global leader in knowledge creation, technology development and innovation.

The event was attended by Somya Gupta, Joint Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India, who appreciated the initiative and described it as a meaningful step towards creating a more integrated and collaborative higher education and research ecosystem in the country.

Registrar NIT Srinagar Prof. Atikur Rehman said the agreement represents an important milestone in expanding institutional linkages and promoting a culture of academic cooperation.