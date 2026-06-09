DC Sgr visits Imambaras to take on-spot assessment of arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram

Srinagar, Jun 8: In preparation for Muharram-ul-Haram, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Akshay Labroo, on Monday visited various prominent Imambaras in the City, including Imambaras at Zadibal, Hasanabad Rainawari and Baghwanpora Lalbazar to take a firsthand appraisal of the arrangements being made for the smooth and peaceful observance of Muharram.

The Deputy Commissioner was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Aadil Fareed, Joint Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Nuzhat Khurshid, Chief Planning Officer, Fayaz Ahmad Dar, Superintending Engineer R&B, Shabir Ahmad, Superintending Engineer SMC, Sajad Kawasa, Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Tahir Sajad, Executive Engineers of R&B, KPDCL, Water Works, and senior Officers from the Departments of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Social Welfare, Fire & Emergency Services, Forest and other line departments.

On the occasion, the DC passed several onspot directions to the line Departments and stressed on elaborate arrangements and sustained efforts facilitating the observance of important proceedings & processions.

Regarding essential services, the DC instructed officers of the KPDCL and Water Works Department to ensure uninterrupted electricity and drinking water supply. He directed the Executive Engineer Water Works to keep adequate arrangements for water tankers at locations where additional water supply may be required.

The DC asked the SMC and allied Departments to ensure all Street lights including High Mass lights around Imambaras are functional well before the start of the Holy month.

He also stressed on ensuring cleanliness of lanes and drains inside the compounds of Imambaras, Shrines and roads enroute Procession routes. He also emphasized deployment of dog catching teams around key points.

The officers of the Health Department were asked to keep first aid facilities, medical teams and Ambulances available in the areas and also accompany the processions to ensure immediate first aid/ medical treatment.

At Hasanabad Imambara, the DC took stock of similar arrangements and reiterated the importance of completing all works well in advance. He stressed that every Department must work in close coordination to ensure that devotees and mourners face no difficulties during the observance of Muharram.

The DC also visited Imambara Baghwanpora, Lalbazar, where he again interacted with local representatives and members of the community. He patiently listened to their concerns and developmental demands and issued on-the-spot directions to Officers of various Departments for prompt redressal of issues raised.

At Zadibal Imambara, the DC held a detailed interaction with the local community representatives to have first-hand feedback of the arrangements to be put in place during the Holy Month of Muharram-ul-Haram.

He directed the concerned departments to ensure adequate sanitation, lighting, water supply, and other essential services around the shrine premises.

During all visits, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized the importance of coordination between the Administration and local committees for the seamless conduct of Muharram observances. He assured community representatives that the District Administration would continue to monitor preparations closely and ensure that all necessary arrangements are completed within the stipulated timeframe.

Meanwhile, the DC also discussed several long-term measures being taken by the Administration to address the major infrastructural requirements of the areas in a phased manner