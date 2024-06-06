Developing Story

10 BN SSB Batmaloo Concludes Badminton Tournament

RK Online Desk
2 Min Read

Srinagar, June 06: The 10th Battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in Batmaloo celebrated the successful completion of a highly competitive badminton tournament held at their campus. The event drew over 25 players, showcasing exceptional talent and sportsmanship across various categories.

The tournament featured intense matches in Open Singles, Veteran Singles, Open Doubles, Veteran Doubles, and Inter-Company categories. It highlighted emerging talent, with several young players demonstrating potential for future competitions.

Participants exhibited remarkable sportsmanship throughout the event, making it a true celebration of badminton. The presence of Rohitashwa, Commandant of the 10th Battalion SSB, added to the event’s significance as he presented the awards and praised the players for their dedication and performance.

“We are thrilled with the success of this badminton tournament. The level of competition was outstanding, and it was inspiring to see such a high degree of passion for badminton. We thank all the participants, referees, and supporters for their contributions,” said a spokesperson from the 10 BN SSB.

The tournament has set a high standard for future events, and 10 BN SSB Batmaloo is committed to continuing its support for sports and fostering talent in badminton. Plans are already underway for the next event, promising even greater excitement and participation.

 

