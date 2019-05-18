May 18, 2019 | Sahil Iqball

Standardization is important as Telecommunication services are global in nature” speakers

Speakers on Friday said that the future of telecommunication will certainly present greater opportunities, which are difficult to comprehend at this stage, saying that the solutions will come from none other than an Engineer.

The World Telecommunication & Information Society Day was observed here in Srinagar with the theme of “Bridging the Standardization Gap", The Institution of Engineers (India) Jammu & Kashmir State Centre, Srinagar in collaboration with National Institute of Technology Srinagar.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Guest and Director, National Institute of Technology Srinagar Dr. (Prof.) Rakesh Sehgal, “the future is in the hands of engineers”.

“We have seen a huge shift in technology in our life from big radio sets to smart phones. Now it is our younger generation who has to discover the undiscovered,” he said.

Earlier welcome was presented by Er. Aamir Ali, Chairman of the Institution of Engineers.

He said, “Telecommunication has made the world a global village and percolated in every aspect of our life, in ways that we probably could not comprehend 50 years ago”, “Standardization is very important as telecommunication services are global in nature. Maintaining inter-operability between systems and equipment is extremely important, which requires collaboration between various stakeholders including Governments, Telecom Service Providers and Manufacturers” he said.

Associated Prof. (NIT), Ajaz Ahmad Mir, said The motive of bridging the gap of standardization should be being self sufficient, engineers should work on speed and size as their future plans.

During his presentation Dr Shabir Sofi said,” Due to technological advancement, telecommunication has waved out traditional and conventional concepts and empowered a wide range of new digital technologies” he said.

Stressing upon the standardization of devices, he said “As long as the standardization of devices is not improved the gap will remain”.

Er. Mufti Musharib Gul, General Manager, BSNL who was the Guest of Honor, said “ to bridge the standardization gap we have to engage academics with and industries” he said.

“Standardization is not importing tools for foreign lands and assembling them to create something new, but to shape our new ideas”, he said.

The seminar was attended by a large number of engineering students from NIT including telecom service providers from BSNL, Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone and idea.

At the end Vote of thanks was presented by Er. M. Aaquib Sultana Waheed Deva, Honorary Secretary, IEI, J&K State Centre, Srinagar.