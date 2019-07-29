About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 29, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Police arrests drug peddler in Budgam

A drug peddler was arrested and contraband substance was seized from his possession in central Kashmir's Budgam district, police said on Monday.

A spokesman said that a drug peddler identified as Mohammad Ayoub Mir son of Abdul Gani Mir resident of Trachbal Chahr-e-Sharif was held at a checkpoint established in the area.

He has been shifted to Police Station Chahr-e-Sharif where he remains in custody, the spokesman said.

"Charas weighing 700gms have been seized from his possession by police".

A case FIR No. 53/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation in the matter has been started, he said.

