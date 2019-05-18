Police arrest two drug peddlers in Srinagar

May 18, 2019 | Agencies

Police on Saturday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered charas from their possession in Srinagar, a police spokesman said here this evening.

He said a check point was established at Nigeen in the city outskirts during which a car was intercepted. During the search of the vehicle two drug peddlers identified as Mohammad Abdullah Rishi and Mohammad Guroo son of Mohammad Sabir residents of Sumbal were arrested.

He said the police recovered 500 grams of contraband substance from their possession. A car bearing registration number HR03N 6865 has was also seized by the officers. In this regard, a case FIR No 43/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Nigeen and investigation has been taken up.