GMC Srinagar condoles demise

August 03, 2019 06:00:00 | Rising Kashmir News

Government Medical College, Srinagar today condoled the demise of Prof. Muhammad Aslam Qazi, former Head Department of Anatomy, GMC Srinagar.

A condolence meeting was chaired by Principal/Dean GMC Srinagar Prof. Parvaiz Ahmad Shah which was attended by faculty and officials of the Medical College.

The meeting while recalling the services rendered by the deceased conveyed its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.