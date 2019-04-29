DSEK condoles demise

April 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Director School Education, Kashmir, Mohammad Younis Malik, visited the residence of Late Nazir Ahmad Sheikh of Khaipora village of Khag who passed away on Saturday.

As per a statement, Sheikh was a popular teacher working in farflung area at Govt Primary School, Faknag, Zone Khag of district Budgam.

While expressing his condolence and solidarity with his family, Director termed him a great teacher and said the department shall remember his contribution for long time to come.

He prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace and his family to bear this irreparable loss.