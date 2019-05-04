About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

CUK’s DCJ observes World Press Freedom Day

 The Department of Convergent Journalism (DCJ), Central University of Kashmir (CUK) organised a day-long workshop on “World Press Freedom Day” at the Nowgam Campus-I here on Friday.
Director, Nowgam Campus-I, Prof. Wali Mohammad Shah, Dean School of Media Studies, Prof. Hamidullah Marazi, DCJ Coordinator, Dr. John Babu Koyye, Senior Executive Editor, Greater Kashmir, Hilal Ahmad Mir, Senior Assistant Professors Shahnaz Bashir, Dr. Asif Khan, Dr. Nookaraju Bendukurthi, students and staff was present on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Wali Mohammad Shah said that this day has great importance for the media students as well as for the working journalists, as “they face many types of press censorship” in their course of work. He said that as media is the main pillar of a democracy, it needs to be strengthened more by awareness programs.
Prof. Hamidullah Marazi asked the media students to have knowledge of laws related to the freedom of press, as, according to him, “Journalists are frequently under threat.” He added that the significance of this day is based on to protect the journalists worldwide and to sympathize with those, who have laid down their lives in the field of duty.
Hilal Ahmad Mir deliberated upon the Press Freedom in times of disinformation and talked about issues like Fake News. He said that it is up to the journalist to choose an organization, where he/she doesn’t have to compromise or work in an organization where “freedom is curbed.”
Dr. John Babu Koyye stressed upon the freedom of Press as most important issue in the times of “declining" press freedom world-wide. He added that journalists are restricted to report and for such situation, we need to be prepared.
Earlier, senior Assistant Professor, Shahnaz Bashir, said that this workshop will help the students to acquire skills and techniques from the experienced resource person.
Dr. Asif Khan, senior assistant professor, while presenting his concluding remarks talked about the importance of press freedom in contemporary times and emphasized on role of personal, professional ethics while exercising freedom of press.
A mobile short film competition was organised wherein students of both semesters prepared seven short films concerning the theme of the event. In the second session, Hilal Mir gave lecture on copy editing and engaged the students.
The event was conducted by Qaiser while as vote of thanks was proposed by Kounser.

 

Latest News

Dr Kaiser Koul is principal GMC Srinagar

Dr Kaiser Koul is principal GMC Srinagar

May 03 | Rising Kashmir News
Woman killed in hit-and-run accident in Baramulla

Woman killed in hit-and-run accident in Baramulla

May 03 | Agencies
Malik deprived of rights, kept in solitary confinement: Family

Malik deprived of rights, kept in solitary confinement: Family

May 03 | Junaid Kathju
NIA summons Geelani’s grandson Anees-ul-Islam for questioning

NIA summons Geelani’s grandson Anees-ul-Islam for questioning

May 03 | Agencies
Rangers find three-eyed snake in Australia

Rangers find three-eyed snake in Australia's Humpty Doo

May 03 | PTI/AfP
Instead of IPL, talk about govt’s

Instead of IPL, talk about govt’s 'unwillingness' to hold Assembly pol ...

May 03 | Agencies
Three killed as Cyclone Fani hits Odisha

Three killed as Cyclone Fani hits Odisha

May 03 | Press Trust of India
Train service suspended in south Kashmir

Train service suspended in south Kashmir

May 03 | Agencies
National security has become poll plank to earn votes, Mehbooba on Con ...

National security has become poll plank to earn votes, Mehbooba on Con ...

May 03 | Agencies
BJP office damaged in IED blast in Jharkhand

BJP office damaged in IED blast in Jharkhand

May 03 | Agencies
Facebook bans

Facebook bans 'dangerous individuals' cited for hate speech

May 03 | PTI/AP
Massive Afghanistan peace summit ends in Kabul

Massive Afghanistan peace summit ends in Kabul

May 03 | AFP/Press Trust of India
19 injured in clashes after militant killings in Shopian

19 injured in clashes after militant killings in Shopian

May 03 | Javid Sofi
Arrested Kangan youth was going to join militancy: Police

Arrested Kangan youth was going to join militancy: Police

May 03 | RK Online Desk
Shopian gunfight: Burhan group

Shopian gunfight: Burhan group's Lateef tiger among 3 militants killed

May 03 | RK Online Desk
Two militants killed in ongoing Shopian gunfight, clashes erupt

Two militants killed in ongoing Shopian gunfight, clashes erupt

May 03 | Javid Sofi
Missing Kangan youth found in Handwara

Missing Kangan youth found in Handwara

May 03 | RK Online Desk
Pakistan orders freeze of Azhar

Pakistan orders freeze of Azhar's assets, impose travel ban

May 03 | Press Trust of India
Militant killed in ongoing gunfight in Shopian

Militant killed in ongoing gunfight in Shopian

May 03 | RK Online Desk
Gunfight underway in Shopian village

Gunfight underway in Shopian village

May 03 | Javid Sofi
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

CUK’s DCJ observes World Press Freedom Day

              

 The Department of Convergent Journalism (DCJ), Central University of Kashmir (CUK) organised a day-long workshop on “World Press Freedom Day” at the Nowgam Campus-I here on Friday.
Director, Nowgam Campus-I, Prof. Wali Mohammad Shah, Dean School of Media Studies, Prof. Hamidullah Marazi, DCJ Coordinator, Dr. John Babu Koyye, Senior Executive Editor, Greater Kashmir, Hilal Ahmad Mir, Senior Assistant Professors Shahnaz Bashir, Dr. Asif Khan, Dr. Nookaraju Bendukurthi, students and staff was present on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Wali Mohammad Shah said that this day has great importance for the media students as well as for the working journalists, as “they face many types of press censorship” in their course of work. He said that as media is the main pillar of a democracy, it needs to be strengthened more by awareness programs.
Prof. Hamidullah Marazi asked the media students to have knowledge of laws related to the freedom of press, as, according to him, “Journalists are frequently under threat.” He added that the significance of this day is based on to protect the journalists worldwide and to sympathize with those, who have laid down their lives in the field of duty.
Hilal Ahmad Mir deliberated upon the Press Freedom in times of disinformation and talked about issues like Fake News. He said that it is up to the journalist to choose an organization, where he/she doesn’t have to compromise or work in an organization where “freedom is curbed.”
Dr. John Babu Koyye stressed upon the freedom of Press as most important issue in the times of “declining" press freedom world-wide. He added that journalists are restricted to report and for such situation, we need to be prepared.
Earlier, senior Assistant Professor, Shahnaz Bashir, said that this workshop will help the students to acquire skills and techniques from the experienced resource person.
Dr. Asif Khan, senior assistant professor, while presenting his concluding remarks talked about the importance of press freedom in contemporary times and emphasized on role of personal, professional ethics while exercising freedom of press.
A mobile short film competition was organised wherein students of both semesters prepared seven short films concerning the theme of the event. In the second session, Hilal Mir gave lecture on copy editing and engaged the students.
The event was conducted by Qaiser while as vote of thanks was proposed by Kounser.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;