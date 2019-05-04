CUK’s DCJ observes World Press Freedom Day

May 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Department of Convergent Journalism (DCJ), Central University of Kashmir (CUK) organised a day-long workshop on “World Press Freedom Day” at the Nowgam Campus-I here on Friday.

Director, Nowgam Campus-I, Prof. Wali Mohammad Shah, Dean School of Media Studies, Prof. Hamidullah Marazi, DCJ Coordinator, Dr. John Babu Koyye, Senior Executive Editor, Greater Kashmir, Hilal Ahmad Mir, Senior Assistant Professors Shahnaz Bashir, Dr. Asif Khan, Dr. Nookaraju Bendukurthi, students and staff was present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Wali Mohammad Shah said that this day has great importance for the media students as well as for the working journalists, as “they face many types of press censorship” in their course of work. He said that as media is the main pillar of a democracy, it needs to be strengthened more by awareness programs.

Prof. Hamidullah Marazi asked the media students to have knowledge of laws related to the freedom of press, as, according to him, “Journalists are frequently under threat.” He added that the significance of this day is based on to protect the journalists worldwide and to sympathize with those, who have laid down their lives in the field of duty.

Hilal Ahmad Mir deliberated upon the Press Freedom in times of disinformation and talked about issues like Fake News. He said that it is up to the journalist to choose an organization, where he/she doesn’t have to compromise or work in an organization where “freedom is curbed.”

Dr. John Babu Koyye stressed upon the freedom of Press as most important issue in the times of “declining" press freedom world-wide. He added that journalists are restricted to report and for such situation, we need to be prepared.

Earlier, senior Assistant Professor, Shahnaz Bashir, said that this workshop will help the students to acquire skills and techniques from the experienced resource person.

Dr. Asif Khan, senior assistant professor, while presenting his concluding remarks talked about the importance of press freedom in contemporary times and emphasized on role of personal, professional ethics while exercising freedom of press.

A mobile short film competition was organised wherein students of both semesters prepared seven short films concerning the theme of the event. In the second session, Hilal Mir gave lecture on copy editing and engaged the students.

The event was conducted by Qaiser while as vote of thanks was proposed by Kounser.