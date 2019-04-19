Cancer awareness prog held

April 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

State Judicial Academy in collaboration with LBN Radiations of Hope, A Cancer Care Foundation, on Thursday organized a Cancer awareness programme for judicial officers of Jammu Province.

As per an official, Director, Jammu and Kashmir State Judicial Academy, Rajeev Gupta, in his welcome address outlined the basic need for organising such programmes in a situation when cancer has become a major public health problem.