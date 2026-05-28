Violent Knife Clash at Hari Singh High Street Leaves Multiple Injured, Two Arrested

Arif Khan

Srinagar, May 28: Panic gripped Hari Singh High Street in Srinagar on Wednesday evening after a violent scuffle broke out between two groups, leaving two to three persons injured.

The clash reportedly turned bloody after members from both sides allegedly attacked each other with knives during a heated argument.

According to eyewitnesses, the confrontation started over a minor issue but quickly escalated into a serious altercation in the busy market area. In the heat of the moment, sharp-edged weapons were allegedly used by both groups, resulting in multiple injuries.

Soon after receiving information about the incident, police teams rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control

Two persons has been arrested identified as Saqib Ahmad Guroo, S/o Bashir Ahmad Guroo, R/o Mehjoor Nagar, and Majid Ahmad Khan, S/o Mohd. Afzal Khan, R/o Souraibal, Srinagar, sustained injuries and have been shifted to hospital for treatment.

Both sustained minor injuries and have received medical treatment.

Cognizance has been taken.

Security in the area was also tightened temporarily to avoid any further disturbance.