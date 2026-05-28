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MeT Predicts Rain, Gusty Winds at Scattered Places in J&K

ByRK NEWS

May 28, 2026

Srinagar, May 28: The Meteorological Centre Srinagar has forecast brief spells of rain, thundershowers and gusty winds across Jammu and Kashmir over the next two days, while issuing an advisory regarding possible thunderstorm and hailstorm activity at a few places.

According to the forecast, scattered to fairly widespread areas may witness brief spells of rain, thundershowers, hailstorm and gusty winds on May 28 and 29.

The weather is expected to remain generally dry from May 30 to June 3, although brief spells of rain or thundershowers at isolated places during late afternoon hours cannot be ruled out.

For June 4 and 5, the MeT department has predicted partly cloudy weather with chances of brief rain, thundershowers and gusty winds at scattered places.

From June 6 to 8, weather conditions are likely to remain generally dry across the Union Territory.In its advisory, the MeT Centre warned of possible thunder, lightning, hailstorm and gusty winds with speeds of 40-50 kmph at a few places during May 28 and 29.

By RK NEWS

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