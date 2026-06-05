Uri Youth Demand Jobs in NHPC Project

Idrees Bukhtiyar

Srinagar, June 04: With construction activities recently commencing on the 240 MW Uri-I Stage-II Hydroelectric Project in north Kashmir’s Uri area, local unemployed youth have urged the authorities to ensure adequate employment opportunities for residents of the region, saying the project should directly benefit the people living in its vicinity.

The project, being developed by NHPC Limited on the Jhelum River in Baramulla district, is an extension of the existing Uri-I Hydroelectric Project. Designed with an installed capacity of 240 MW, it will comprise two generating units of 120 MW each and is expected to generate around 932 million units of clean electricity annually.

The demand for local employment has gained momentum following the recent launch of major construction works by NHPC. Residents said that while they welcome the project as a significant infrastructure initiative, it should also contribute to addressing unemployment in the Uri area.

“We are happy that work on the project has finally begun. However, local youth have high expectations from NHPC. Preference should be given to educated and skilled youth from Uri in recruitment and contractual jobs,” said a resident of Mohura area.

Several unemployed graduates from Uri said the region has long contributed to the country’s energy sector by hosting major hydropower projects but local communities have not received adequate employment benefits.

“Many young people here possess technical qualifications and degrees but remain unemployed. This project can become a source of livelihood for hundreds of families if locals are given priority during various phases of construction and operation,” said Abrar Ahmad, a local of Uri.

Residents also appealed to the district administration and NHPC management to establish a transparent mechanism for hiring local manpower and contractors.

“We are not asking for special favours. We only want deserving local candidates to be considered first for jobs that match their qualifications and skills,” a delegation of locals told Rising Kashmir.

Social activists and community leaders also echoed the demand, saying large developmental projects should create economic opportunities for host communities.

The Uri-I Stage-II project is expected to strengthen Jammu and Kashmir’s power infrastructure while contributing to India’s renewable energy goals. Officials have said the project will play a key role in increasing clean energy generation and meeting growing electricity demand.