NIELIT Holds Career Guidance Programme for Students

Aatif Qayoom

Srinagar, June 4: The National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) Srinagar conducted an informative programme titled “Career Pathways & Opportunities” at its campus on Thursday to create awareness among students about higher education, employment prospects, government support schemes, and emerging career avenues.

The programme was aimed at helping students make informed decisions regarding their education, skill development, employment, and professional growth. Participants were briefed on various career options, financial assistance schemes, industry trends, entrepreneurship opportunities, internships, and future employment pathways.

Addressing the gathering, Director In-Charge NIELIT J&K, Ashaq Hussain Dar, highlighted the institute’s continued commitment towards empowering youth through quality education, skill development initiatives, emerging technology programmes, and career-oriented training courses.

The event featured several distinguished resource persons from different government departments and organizations. Among those who addressed the students were Waseem Raja, Joint Director Employment Kashmir, Department of Employment J&K and Mission YUWA J&K; Ashok Thukaan, Financial Advisor and CAO, J&K SC/ST and Backward Classes Corporation; Dr. Naila Nelofar, Assistant Director JKBOSE, who joined the programme online; Mohammad Shahid Baba, Tehsil Social Welfare Officer; and Syed Irfan, Marketing Manager Representative from J&K Bank.

The speakers sensitized students about various government welfare schemes, employment opportunities, banking and financial support services, educational pathways, and skill development programmes available to youth. They also shared insights into industry expectations and the importance of acquiring relevant skills to remain competitive in the job market.

During the programme, NIELIT Srinagar showcased its academic offerings for the 2026 admission session. These include BCA, B.Sc. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML), M.Sc. AI/ML, M.Tech. Cyber Forensics, B.Tech. Computer Science and Engineering (AI/ML), and Ph.D. programmes in CSA/CSE.

The institute also highlighted its AICTE-approved programmes, advanced laboratories, internship-integrated curriculum, hostel facilities, and various support services available to students.

NIELIT officials informed participants that the last date for submission of applications for various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes is June 16, 2026. Interested candidates can apply through the NIELIT University website.