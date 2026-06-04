IGP Kashmir reviews security arrangements at Baltal base camp for Amarnath Yatra

Ganderbal, Jun 4 : In the run-up to the annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2026, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir zone V.K.Birdi on Thursday undertook a comprehensive review of security and logistical arrangements at the Baltal base camp, underscoring the administration’s focus on a safe and smooth pilgrimage.

The IGP, accompanied by DIG Central Kashmir Range Rajiv Pandey and SSP Ganderbal Sudhanshu Dhama, inspected facilities being set up for personnel of Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) deployed on yatra duty.

The team assessed security infrastructure, accommodation, communication networks and other essential provisions at the base camp.

“Coordinated efforts among all stakeholders are crucial for a hassle-free yatra,” IGP Birdi said, directing officers to ensure the highest standards of preparedness and timely completion of all arrangements before the pilgrimage begins.

Authorities have intensified security drills across the yatra route, with Ganderbal Police reiterating its commitment to providing a secure environment for devotees.

The annual Amarnath Yatra, a major pilgrimage in the region, draws lakhs of devotees each year, and security agencies have been working on a multi-layered plan to prevent any untoward incident. (KNS)