No Casualties In Reasi, But Will The System Change?

The cloudburst at Bathoi in Reasi district on Thursday evening has, mercifully, not claimed any lives. Several houses stand damaged, belongings lie soaked and shattered, and families stare at an uncertain tomorrow. Yet the administration’s relief narrative risks framing this as a near-miss rather than what it truly is: the fifth loud warning from the hills of Jammu in just three days. Four cloudbursts earlier this week in Doda, Kishtwar and Poonch were also officially recorded as events without casualties and without “major” loss of property. Bathoi now joins that list. When nature speaks five times in 72 hours, the real question is not how lucky we were, but how unprepared we continue to be. The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, has reviewed the situation, spoken to the Deputy Commissioner of Reasi and directed immediate relief and assistance. The district administration is on the ground, assessments are underway, and relief has been initiated. These are necessary steps, and they are welcome. But they are also, by now, painfully routine. Every cloudburst is followed by statements, surveys and ex gratia announcements; what remains missing is a credible, time-bound plan to reduce the vulnerability of people who live and work in the hilly belts. The Bathoi incident once again exposes three chronic weaknesses. First, our settlements and local infrastructure on fragile slopes remain poorly mapped, with little adherence to scientific guidelines. Second, early warning and communication systems remain patchy, leaving villagers dependent on chance and courage rather than on clear protocols. Third, relief continues to be prioritised over resilience. Tarpaulin and ration arrive; long-term mitigation rarely does. If five cloudbursts in three days do not trigger a serious course correction, what will? The government must move beyond district-level firefighting and commission an independent, region-wide vulnerability audit of the hilly areas of Jammu and Kashmir, with a special focus on cloudburst and flash-flood zones. The findings should not be buried in files but placed in the public domain, with clear commitments on land-use regulation, slope stabilisation, drainage, and disaster-resilient housing. Equally, the local populace must be treated as partners, not passive recipients of relief. Training in basic disaster response, village-level task forces, and local monitoring of streams and slopes can save lives long before an official team reaches the spot. Bathoi’s residents have escaped with their lives. That good fortune must not become an excuse for complacency. The fifth warning from the hills must be heard in Jammu and Srinagar alike and translated quickly into policy, preparation and protection on the ground.