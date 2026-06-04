Uri LoC Crossing Case Under Investigation; Accused in Custody

Motive behind LoC crossing probed

Idrees Bukhtiyar

Srinagar, June 03: Three days after security forces apprehended a resident of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) for allegedly crossing the Line of Control (LoC) into the Uri sector of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, officials said the investigation into the case is still underway.

“Following his apprehension, a case was registered at Police Station Uri. He has been taken into remand and investigations are continuing to ascertain the circumstances surrounding his crossing of the LoC and any possible links,” a senior police official told Rising Kashmir.

Another police official said that no communication has so far been received from higher authorities regarding his repatriation to PoK.

During preliminary investigations, the PoK resident reportedly claimed that he had developed a relationship with a Uri woman through the social media platform Snapchat. However, security agencies are verifying the claims made by him during questioning.

The individual has been identified as Zeeshan Mir, a resident of Painkadi village in Muzaffarabad. During initial interrogation, Mir allegedly told authorities that he had crossed into Kashmir to meet his girlfriend, Iram Bano, a resident of the Tillawari area of Uri.

Meanwhile, in a separate operation conducted on the same day in the Uri sector, Army and police personnel apprehended three individuals who were allegedly attempting to cross into PoK.

According to officials, the trio, all residents of Sopore in Baramulla district, were intercepted along the Hathlanga–Nambla axis while allegedly trying to exfiltrate across the LoC. One of the detained individuals is reported to be a former Territorial Army jawan.

A police official said that all three have also been taken into custody and are currently under investigation.