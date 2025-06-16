BreakingKashmir

Dr Bilal Mohi-ud-Din Bhat takes over as DC Budgam

In a formal handover ceremony held today in the office chamber of the Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Dr. Bilal Mohi-ud-Din Bhat takes over as DC Budgam.

He took the charge as the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, succeeding Akshay Labroo.

Dr. Bilal Mohi-ud-Din Bhat took the charge in presence of several senior officers of the district administration.

Additional District development Commissioner Budgam, Aashiq Hussain, ADC budgam, ACR Budgam, all SDMs, Chief Planning Officer Budgam, DIO Budgam, Tehsildar’s and other senior of the District were present on the occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner was accorded a warm welcome by the officers present. The DC expressed his gratitude to the gathering of officers and officials present on the occasion.

