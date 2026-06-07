TET row: J&K Govt files review plea in SC

Committed to protecting teachers’ interests: Sakeena Itoo

Aatif Qayoom

Srinagar, Jun 06: The Jammu and Kashmir government has filed a review petition before the Supreme Court seeking reconsideration of its earlier judgment that made the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) mandatory for all in-service teachers of primary and upper primary schools.

Education Minister Sakeena Itoo announced the development on Saturday, saying the government had fulfilled its commitment to teachers by taking the matter to the country’s highest court.

In a post on X, the minister said the review petition had been filed before the Supreme Court and reiterated that the government remains fully committed to protecting the interests of teachers across Jammu and Kashmir.

The issue gained significance after a Supreme Court order issued last year directed all in-service teachers teaching primary and upper primary classes to qualify for the TET within two years.

The order stated that teachers who fail to clear the examination within the stipulated period would not be allowed to continue in service.

The ruling triggered concern among a large number of teachers, prompting demands for intervention from the government.

On May 30, Itoo said the government had consistently pursued the matter and taken concrete steps to safeguard teachers’ interests. She said the administration had acted responsibly on the issue and was committed to finding a solution within the legal framework.

Following consultations, the government accorded formal sanction for filing a review petition. The Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs subsequently directed its Standing Counsel to initiate the required legal proceedings before the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, in February this year, the School Education Department placed in abeyance its earlier order designating the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) and the State School Standards Authority (SSSA) as the nodal agency for conducting the TET.

The filing of the review petition is being seen as a major step by the government, as thousands of teachers await clarity on the future course of action regarding the implementation of the Supreme Court’s directive.