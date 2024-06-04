Temp rises at most places amid forecast cloudy weather, rains in J&K

Amid forecast for partly to generally cloudy weather with intermittent light to moderate rain at a few places during next few days, night temperature recorded an increase at most places in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

A meteorological department official here told GNS till June 7, weather is likely to be partly to generally cloudy with intermittent light to moderate rain/thunder at many places. There is possibility of gusty winds at a few places also, he said. “Few places may receive moderate intensity showers for a brief period,” he said.

The weather department has also urged farmers to suspend farm operations during June 5 and 6.

From June 8-9, partly to generally cloudy weather is in store while from June 10-13, “generally dry” has been forecast.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 14.8°C against 14.4°C on the previous night and it was 2.3°C above normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 12.2°C against 10.4°C on the previous night and it was 1.1°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 8.1°C against 7.1°C on the previous night and it was 1.5°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 12.8°C against 13.2°C and it was 1.7°C above normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a minimum of 11.7°C against 10.8°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 0.7°C for the place, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a minimum of 10.6°C against 9.5°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 3.0°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a low of 23.7°C against 25.6°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 1.8°C for the winter capital of J&K. Banihal recorded a low of 12.2°C, Batote 15.8°C and Bhaderwah 14.4°C, he said. (GNS)