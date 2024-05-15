Team J&K to participate in India Skill Competition 2024 in New Delhi

The India Skills Competition 2024, the nation’s largest skill event, is set to kick off in New Delhi.

Over 900 students from more than 30 states and Union Territories, along with 400 industry experts, will participate in this four-day extravaganza. The competition spans across 61 skills, ranging from traditional crafts to cutting-edge technologies.

Around 250 candidates were shortlisted to participate in UT level Competitions held in March 2024 in 8 Academic partner institutions viz University of Kashmir, Central University Jammu, NIT Srinagar, NIFT Srinagar, IHM Srinagar, Government Polytechnic Jammu, CIIIT Jammu and NIELIT organized by J&K Skill Development Mission. The winners of UT level competition were trained through Academic partners to participate in the National Competition.

A contingent of 18 selected candidates from Jammu and Kashmir reached New Delhi today to showcase their diverse talents in areas such as Beauty Therapy, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, Fashion Technology, Graphic Design Technology, Welding, Carpentry, etc. at New Delhi w.e.f 15-19 May 2024. One candidate of CNC Turning skill is participating at Bangalore venue.

J&K also participated in 2018 and 2021 and brought 1 prize and medallions of excellence to the UT.

This event celebrates the invaluable role of skills and craftsmanship in nation-building, empowering skilled youth to dream beyond conventional boundaries and showcase their abilities on the global stage.

The IndiaSkills Competition aligns meticulously with the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF), allowing participants to creditize their learning outcomes and pursue thriving careers in their chosen fields.