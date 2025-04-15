Sports

Srinagar Hosts Three-Day Taekwondo Championship

22 Athletes Selected for Federation Cup

Srinagar, April 14: The District Srinagar Taekwondo Association organised a three-day District Srinagar Taekwondo Championship from April 12 to 14 at Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar.

The event was held under the aegis of the Taekwondo Association of Jammu

and Kashmir, which is affiliated with India Taekwondo, the Asian Taekwondo Union, the Olympic Council of Asia, and World Taekwondo.

Approximately 230 students from various schools and clubs across District Srinagar took part in the championship, showcasing their talent, discipline, and sportsmanship. The opening and closing ceremonies were graced by  Imtiyaz Hussain (SSP Srinagar), along with other distinguished guests, including  Imtiyaz Ahmed, Principal of Sacred Mission School and several other dignitaries.

In conjunction with the championship, open selection trials were also conducted for the upcoming Federation Cup of Taekwondo, scheduled to take place at the Divisional Sports Complex, Nashik (Maharashtra) from April 25 to 29. Following the trials, 22 athletes from the Kashmir Valley have been selected to represent the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the national-level event. The contingent is set to depart from Srinagar on April 24.

This championship not only provided a platform for young martial artists to compete and grow but also marked an important step in identifying and nurturing talent from the region for national representation.

