Son dies, father rescued in Bandipora drowning incident

Srinagar, May 31: A youth died while his father was rescued after the two were swept away in a water body in the Surrinder area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Sunday, officials said.

The victims, residents of Nadihal village in Bandipora, were caught in strong currents and swept away, prompting a rescue operation by police and local volunteers.

After a strenuous search and rescue effort, the father was rescued alive and shifted to Srinagar for specialised treatment, officials said.

However, the son, identified as Ubaid Shabir, son of Shabir Ahmad of Nadihal, drowned in the incident. His body was later retrieved by rescue teams after extensive efforts.Police have taken cognisance of the incident, officials added.KNS