Security tightened after three terrorists gunned down in Doda encounter

Security has been beefed up in Doda city after three terrorists were neutralized in an encounter with security forces on Wednesday in the Gandoh, Bhaderwah sector of district Doda in Jammu and Kashmir.

The ADGP of Jammu, Anand Jain earlier said that the two M-4s and one AK-47 rifle have been recovered from the possession of the terrorists.

“Three terrorists have been neutralized in this encounter, and arms and ammunition have been recovered from them. A search operation is going on in the area. We launched a search operation as soon as we received information of the presence of terrorists… Two M-4s and one AK-47 rifle have been recovered…”

In a press conference, the ADGP Jammu said, “We have recovered two M-4s and one AK-47 gun, grenades, and basic necessities stuff from the terrorists.”
Indicating stricter actions against the ones who provided the habitation to terrorists, Jain stated, “We will take stricter against the ones who provided habitation to the terrorists. Also, I want to urge people to help us in finding out those people.”

On the emergence of new terror organizations, the ADGP asserted, “There is the presence of groups in this area and a search operation is underway. As the investigation into the Chhattergala incident is also underway, so, it’s yet to be discovered if it’s a new scheme of terror organizations.”

Furthermore, he assured that there is no threat to the Amarnath Yatra and an investigation is underway to find out the terrorists whose sketches were issued.

Earlier, on Wednesday, it was reported that two terrorists had been killed in an ongoing joint operation in the Gandoh area of Doda in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Two more terrorists have been neutralized in an ongoing joint operation in the Gandoh, Bhaderwah sector of district Doda,” ADGP Jammu said in a post on X.

Arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession, he said. (ANI)

 

