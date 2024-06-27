Police attaches properties of 5 terror handlers based in Pakistan, worth crore in Baramulla

Baramulla, June 27: Police in Baramulla after obtaining attachment order passed by Hon’ble Court Baramulla attached properties (9 Kanals) land worth crore belonging to 5 terror handlers based in Pakistan namely Bashir Ahmad Ganie son of Gh Ahmad resident of Tilgam, Mehraj ud din Lone son of Fata Mohd resident of Khargam, Ghulam Mohd Yatoo son of Gh Ahmad resident of Tilgam,Ab Rehman Bhat son of Mohd Subhan resident of Wanigam Payeen & Ab Rashid Lone son of Gh Mohiuddin resident of Satreseeran.

The action was taken under sections of 83 CRPC & are linked with case FIR No.04/2008 u/s 2/3 EIMCO Act,7/25 Indian Arms Act,13 UA (P) Act of PS Kreeri.

The property was identified belonging to terror handlers during the course of investigation/enquiry conducted by Police. The operation reaffirms the commitment of Police to combat the terror activities.