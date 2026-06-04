National

Second BRICS Culture Working Group meeting begins in Varanasi

ByRK NEWS

Jun 4, 2026

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 4 : The Second BRICS Culture Working Group (CWG) Meeting commenced today in Varanasi with participation from BRICS member countries. The inaugural session was chaired by Culture Secretary Vivek Aggarwal.

Delegates from Brazil, China, Indonesia, Iran, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates attended in person, while representatives from Ethiopia, Egypt and the Russian Federation joined virtually. Member states shared their priorities and perspectives on the agenda items.

The first panel discussion ‘Creative Economy and People-to-People Cooperation: Innovation, Partnerships and the Way Forward’ was moderated by Vivek Aggarwal.

The discussion focused on the role of the creative economy in promoting inclusive development, social cohesion, cultural exchange, market access and digital innovation, a release said.

The second panel discussion ‘Copyright and Ethical AI in the Creative Economy: Advancing Best Practices’ was moderated by Dr Sachchidanand Joshi, Member Secretary, IGNCA.

Discussions highlighted the importance of copyright protection, cultural attribution and ethical considerations surrounding the use of Artificial Intelligence in the creative sector, while also exploring opportunities for future collaboration among BRICS countries.

The proceedings concluded with a cultural programme celebrating India’s rich and diverse cultural heritage.

The programme featured a musical ensemble presenting the distinctive musical traditions of different regions of the country, reflecting India’s cultural plurality and unity.

This was followed by “Colours of India”, a vibrant cultural presentation showcasing a range of classical and folk dance forms from across the nation, offering delegates a glimpse into India’s rich artistic traditions and cultural diversity.

The meeting will continue tomorrow with further deliberations on priority areas of cultural cooperation among BRICS member countries. (ANI)

By RK NEWS

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