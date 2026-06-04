LG Sinha reviews Reasi cloudburst situation, orders immediate relief for affected families

Jammu, June 4: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday reviewed the situation following a cloudburst in Bathoi village of Reasi district and directed the district administration to provide immediate relief and assistance to the affected families.

In a post on X, the Lieutenant Governor said he spoke with Deputy Commissioner Reasi to assess the impact of the cloudburst in the village.He said that while several houses were damaged in the incident, no loss of life has been reported.”I spoke with the DC, Reasi to assess the situation following a cloudburst at Village Bathoi. While several houses suffered damage, fortunately, no casualties have been reported.

I have directed the DC to immediately provide relief and assistance to the affected families,” the Lieutenant Governor said.Officials said the district administration has been monitoring the situation and taking necessary measures to assist the affected residents.

Further assessment of the damage is underway, while relief efforts have been initiated in the affected area.