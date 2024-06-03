SANKALP-HEW Srinagar organises Self-Defence Training for students of GGHSS Kothi Bagh

Srinagar, June 03: The SANKALP-Hub for Empowerment of Women (HEW) – Mission Shakti Srinagar, Department of Social Welfare took an initiative for Self-Defence Training among the female students of various educational institutions across the district.

In this connection, the SANKALP- HEW prepared a Self-Defence tentative planner for the months of June and July in collaboration with Department of Education, J&K Sports Council, which officially commenced with the first session held today at Govt Girls Higher Secondary School (GGHSS) Kothi Bagh Srinagar that will last for three days per educational institution.

The training programme was organized to equip girl students with self-defence techniques for their safety and security in view of the rising number of crimes against girls.

Self-Defence training is a life skill that helps girls to be more aware of their surroundings and be prepared for the unexpected at any time.

Through the Self-Defence training, the girls are taught to become psychologically, intellectually and physically strong enough to protect themselves in times of distress. Self-defence training techniques instills self confidence amongst girls and helps to promote girls’ education particularly their transition to secondary and higher secondary level and to reduce the dropout rate in schools.

The girls are trained to use everyday articles such as, key chain, dupatta, stole, mufflers, bags, pen/ pencil, notebook etc as weapons of opportunities/ improvised self-defence weapons to their advantage.

Besides the Self-Defence Trainings, Career Counselling sessions will be also carried out simultaneously in collaboration with the District Employment and Counseling centre Srinagar with main focus on empowering female students with information, guidance and resources to make informed career decisions.