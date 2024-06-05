Breaking

RTO Jammu Tightens noose around traffic violators

Intensifying enforcement drives against overloading and other violations under the Motor Vehicle Act and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, a team of Motor Vehicles Department launched special enforcement drive under the guidance of Pankaj Bhagotra, RTO, Jammu by installing Nakas on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. During the Enforcement Drive nearly 130 vehicles including Buses, Tippers and School Buses e-challaned 48 vehicles for Route Permit violations, Overloading, Over speeding, without Seat Belt , without SLD etc out of which.

During the drive all the overloaded Passenger Vehicles were offloaded on spot and vehicles were arranged for the extra passengers for their destination. Drivers and passengers were also sensitized about the impact of violating Traffic rules and asked not to be part of any violations which can cost precious lives . They were further informed that the department will not spare habitual offenders and if chronic violators don’t mend their actions strict action like suspension of R.C/D.L can be initiated against them by the department. In addition a fine of Rs. 1.48200 lakh was imposed on violators.

The enforcement team comprised Rehana Tabassam, ARTO (HQ), Motor Vehicles Inspectors, Vikas Srivats and Jagandeep Singh.

